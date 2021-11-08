Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 242.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after buying an additional 50,567 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $245.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

