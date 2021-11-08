Beazley’s (BEZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 429 ($5.60) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 429.11 ($5.61).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 414.60 ($5.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 392.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.75. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

