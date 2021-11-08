Becton, Dickinson and Company to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $243.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

