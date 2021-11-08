Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

