Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.63

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 8101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

BRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $820.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Berry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.