Bezant (BZNT) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 78.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $2,597.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded 80.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00096614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

