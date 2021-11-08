Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 10.6% Higher

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $33.61. 26,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,439,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $776.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

