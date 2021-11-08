BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of BIGC opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,269. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

