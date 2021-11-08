BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

