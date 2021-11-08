Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,274,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $725.61 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $507.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $769.82 and a 200-day moving average of $699.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

