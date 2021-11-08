Biodesix (BDSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDSX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other news, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $211,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biodesix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Biodesix worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

