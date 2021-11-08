BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $216.64

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $216.64, but opened at $229.82. BioNTech shares last traded at $229.33, with a volume of 33,870 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

