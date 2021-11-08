BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $67.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

