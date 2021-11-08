BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ BTAI opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $67.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
