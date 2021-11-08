Bird Construction (BDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Bird Construction to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$10.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$538.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

BDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.