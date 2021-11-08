Bismuth Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,174.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $2,174.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000116 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,829,186 coins and its circulating supply is 22,666,022 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.