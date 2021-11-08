BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $523,175.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 390.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $523,175.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,453.63 or 0.99888072 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00053699 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004549 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001814 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00040915 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.
- Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.26 or 0.00665774 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About BitBall
According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”
BitBall Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
