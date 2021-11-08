BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $523,175.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 390.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $523,175.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 611,855,431 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

