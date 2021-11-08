Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $105,272.50 and $608.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00094772 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001050 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001053 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

