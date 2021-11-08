Bitfarms (BITF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts expect Bitfarms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bitfarms stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.