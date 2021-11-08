BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0041

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $537.88 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00078036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009610 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005434 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003523 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

