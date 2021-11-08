Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.49. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

