Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.466-1.472 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.340-$2.360 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $95.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.