Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $408,360.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BLKB traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $86.48. 369,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,639.36 and a beta of 1.05.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
