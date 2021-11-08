Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $408,360.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $86.48. 369,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,639.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

