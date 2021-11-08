BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $828.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.