BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $828.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

