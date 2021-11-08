Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

