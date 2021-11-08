bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $13.14 on Monday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $887.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

