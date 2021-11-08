Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $59.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $42.50 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.
NYSE:BVH opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $635.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.87.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
