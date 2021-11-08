Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $59.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $42.50 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE:BVH opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $635.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

