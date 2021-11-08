BMO Capital Markets Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $145.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.