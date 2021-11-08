BMO Capital Markets Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

