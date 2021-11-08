Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $176,080.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00232976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00096334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.