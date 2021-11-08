boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.09. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.13.

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.