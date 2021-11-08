boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHOOY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

