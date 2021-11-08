Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,820.00 at Wolfe Research

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,651.33.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,701.09 and a 1-year high of $2,631.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,406.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,306.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.