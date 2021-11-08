Boosted Finance Price Reaches $6.30 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $377,129.56 and approximately $150,490.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00009519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00081120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,822.30 or 0.99438861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.73 or 0.07181547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020969 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.