Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,961 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

