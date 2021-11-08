Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 192,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

OVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

