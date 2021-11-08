Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

TCOM stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

