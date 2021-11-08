Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWMN opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

