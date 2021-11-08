Bradley W. Hicks Sells 1,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.72. 368,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,112. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

