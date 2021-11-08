Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

BXBLY stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brambles has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

