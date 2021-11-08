Brian P. Friedman Sells 293,561 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
