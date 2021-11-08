Brian P. Friedman Sells 293,561 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

