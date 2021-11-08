Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of AstroNova worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at $4,167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 23.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALOT opened at $17.80 on Monday. AstroNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALOT. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

