Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB opened at $40.73 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

