Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.11 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

