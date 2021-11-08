Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

