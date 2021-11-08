Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 112,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,076.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. 978,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

