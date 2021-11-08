Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.82.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.