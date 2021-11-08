Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.65). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,523. The stock has a market cap of $781.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

