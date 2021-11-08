Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.56. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTH. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. 276,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,863.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 139,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $53,246,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

