Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.80. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,956. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 264,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

